Broadway musicians reach tentative labour deal with producers, averting a strike

The union representing Broadway’s musicians reached a tentative labour agreement with commercial producers on Thursday, averting a potentially crippling strike that would have silenced nearly two dozen musicals.

The American Federation of Musicians Local 802 — which represents 1,200 musicians — had threatened to strike if they didn’t have a new contract by the morning, after going into mediation Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the union said it had struck a tentative deal that includes wage increases and contribution increases to the health fund. “This three-year agreement provides meaningful wage and health benefit increases that will preserve crucial access to healthcare for our musicians while maintaining the strong contract protections that empower musicians to build a steady career on Broadway,” AFM Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said in a statement.

The tentative agreement next goes to members for ratification. The 23 shows that could have gone silent ranged from megahits like Hamilton and The Lion King to newcomers like Queen of Versailles and Chess, which are still in previews. Plays would not have been automatically impacted.

It was the second Broadway labour deal in less than a week. Labour tensions had already seemed cool after Actors’ Equity Association — which represents over 51,000 members, including singers, actors, dancers and stage managers — announced a new three-year agreement with producers over the weekend.