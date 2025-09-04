Sunil Shanbag brings Caligula’s Rome to Delhi this weekend

Although set in Rome and inspired by a real ruler, Hay’s play is far from historical realism. “It is an allegory. You could poke holes in it historically, but that’s not the point. It’s a vehicle,” Shanbag explains, adding that his production stays true to Hay’s text. “What attracted me was the way Hay used comedy as a vehicle for satire. We don’t see enough of that in the theatre.”

Beyond its humour, Shanbag’s liking for Hay’s text is also tied to his travels through eastern Europe and to 1970s Mumbai, where theatre circles were staging such playwrights in Marathi and English. “Dubey had done plays by Slawomir Mrozek and others, Anmol Vellani staged Václav Havel,” Shanbag recalls, thinking back to his days working with the legendary Satyadev Dubey.

Even if comedy is an entry point, Shanbag is quick to note that it is not easy to make an audience laugh. “Comedy requires special skills — comic timing and a tongue-in-cheek kind of attitude. And because we don’t see enough comedy, you have to really look for performers trained to pull it off.”