Purva Naresh’s Ladies Sangeet is not just another wedding drama

Comedy with a bite

Mixing humour with serious issues is tricky, but Naresh uses satire to cut through the wedding glitter. Scenes between Radha, Sid, and their over-the-top wedding planner bring both laughter and critique. “Humour can dilute emotional intensity, but not gravity,” she says. “It allows the audience to confront uncomfortable truths without turning away.”

The play pokes fun at the ‘ideal’ roles weddings demand — the shy, coy bride and the heroic, rich groom on a horse. But it also offers resistance through Radha and Sid, who challenge these stereotypes and push back against the absurd rules. “The fact that same-sex weddings are still banned shows how marriage is reduced to legalised procreation. That’s why society glorifies hyper-masculinity and hyper-femininity. Radha and Sid resist this—they collide with tradition and carve out space for something new,” she says.

A graduate of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), as well as a trained percussionist and Kathak dancer, Purva Naresh weaves music and movement seamlessly into her productions. Ladies Sangeet comes alive with live music, featuring original compositions by Vidushi Shubha Mudgal, Harpreet, Anadi Nagar, and Nishant Aggarwal.

Here, women characters sing everything—from soulful melodies to playful numbers—reclaiming the sangeet as storytelling, much like traditional wedding songs that once reflected community life and customs. “Once Bollywood took over, wedding sangeets became only about dancing and gyrating to the beats,” Naresh says. “Here, we use music to explore social customs and offer a window into the desires and inner worlds of women.”

Though widely appreciated since 2016, Ladies Sangeet hasn’t escaped backlash. She recalls audiences laughing uncomfortably during sensitive moments, while others have walked out or even sent her vitriolic messages. At one performance, she recalls college teachers who made their students leave halfway. But Naresh sees the discomfort as proof that theatre is doing its job. “Theatre audiences already give us trust at hello. They’re willing to imagine and feel with us. That’s generosity, and it allows us to push boundaries.”