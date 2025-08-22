Why a 54-year-old war still matters today and how theatre tells it best

Fifty-four years ago, a war reshaped our subcontinent. In December 1971, India and Pakistan fought a brief but decisive conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh. In military terms and on paper, it was a clear victory, in fact, one of India’s most celebrated. But wars are rarely so straightforward, are they? For every story of triumph, there are a thousand of separation, of hunger, and of grief.

TheatreKaran revisits the 1971 India-Pakistan War through untold human stories

That tension between victory and loss, between pride and silence, is what 1971 War: ஒரு வெற்றி தோற்கடிக்கப்பட்டது (A Victory Defeated), TheatreKaran’s new Tamil play, directed by Raghavendr and Sabarivas, and curated by Major General Indrabalan (Retd.) hopes to unravel.

“Everyone knows World War I or World War II,” says co-director Sabarivas, “but when we asked people about 1971, most had little or no knowledge. That silence itself felt like a tragedy. This war reshaped our region, but the human voices were left behind.”

For Raghavendr, the starting point was never the battlefield. “I wasn’t drawn to strategy or maps. I was drawn to people, the soldiers, their families, the civilians of Bangladesh, the leaders carrying the impossible weight. The war is the backdrop, but the play is really about the human side of it.”

The title, ஒரு வெற்றி தோற்கடிக்கப்பட்டது, captures this duality. A war that ended in spectacular victory also left behind scars, silences, and unanswered questions.