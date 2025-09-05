Two women, one riot, and a grave that changes everything

Balakrishnan, who has long been fascinated by the prince, traces this intrigue back to his 2016 staging of Indira Parthasarathy’s Aurangzeb. “The mystery of his grave’s location always had Dan Brown proportions attached to it,” he says. “When reports emerged that it had been found, it felt like a victory for love and peace. Dara becomes one of the banners around which all lovers of wisdom and peace must congregate to ensure inclusivity and justice.”

The play pursues the narrative of the finding of his grave that leads to disturbances and violence. “It tries to coax the audience to recognise and realise the futility of war and to inspire them to be all embracing and just,” he continues.

The choice of protagonists, sex workers, adds a striking counterpoint to the narrative. “The profession doesn’t drive the plot,” he clarifies, “but their social ostracism helps underline the dichotomy of the discovery of the grave of a liberal while marginalisation’s are a sad reality of our modern times.”

The play does not seek to sermonise, he insists. “It is a story. My play at the least says: people are people. The rest is our prejudice.”

If this sounds overtly political, Balakrishnan is quick to push back. He frames the work not as commentary but as “a slice of heightened reality.” The riots in the play are not stand-ins for contemporary flashpoints. Instead, they become a backdrop to explore something more intimate: fear. “I was writing about two witnesses to a riotous situation and how they are affected by it. I was exploring fear as a persistent state we humans find ourselves in,” he says.

This deliberate ambiguity also defines the play’s tone. It is staged as a two-hander, leaning into both realism and absurdism.

For Meera Sitaraman, who plays Gracy, the appeal lies in this human-centred approach. “Gracy is stoic, but you can see her struggle with the panic brewing outside,” she says. “The part that resonates most with me is how survival reduces us to our most common denominator, and unites us all,” she continues.