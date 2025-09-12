Nihal Parashar’s play, Patna Ka Superhero, returns to Bengaluru

“Patna Ka Superhero is a story that I wrote back in 2022 and the play also opened at Prithvi Theatre in 2022. It’s a reflection on the people that we meet in small cities and our childhood heroes. Many times we do not know what life does to the characters that we met during our childhood. So, this story explores those characters — the everyday heroes that we meet,” Nihal shares.

The narrative is a mix of comedy, satire and emotional reflection, exploring themes of childhood heroes, nostalgia and displaced identities. While the characters are fictional, the play is based on Nihal Parashar’s real-life observations and memories of his childhood in Patna. The play was produced under the guidance of acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra, who is also the founder of D for Drama.