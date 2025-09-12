Nihal Parashar’s play, Patna Ka Superhero, returns to Bengaluru

Patna Ka Superhero is a Hindi and Bhojpuri play produced by the Mumbai-based theatre group D for Drama and written and directed by Nihal Parashar. It tells the story of Pintu Bhaiya, a local superhero from the perspective of a young boy from Patna in the early 2000s.
“Patna Ka Superhero is a story that I wrote back in 2022 and the play also opened at Prithvi Theatre in 2022. It’s a reflection on the people that we meet in small cities and our childhood heroes. Many times we do not know what life does to the characters that we met during our childhood. So, this story explores those characters — the everyday heroes that we meet,” Nihal shares.
The narrative is a mix of comedy, satire and emotional reflection, exploring themes of childhood heroes, nostalgia and displaced identities. While the characters are fictional, the play is based on Nihal Parashar’s real-life observations and memories of his childhood in Patna. The play was produced under the guidance of acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra, who is also the founder of D for Drama.
“The play is narrated from Manoj’s point of view, a young boy who lives in Patna. And one day he meets Pintu Bhaiya, who is the classic legend, mythical character from the local folklore who everyone knows. But when Manoj spends time with him, he realises the inner core of this powerful person and what he really is. One fine day an incident takes place that causes Pintu Bhaiya to vanish into thin air. Many years later, Manoj discovers the reality of Pintu Bhaiya,” the writer reveals.
The play is a one-man show performed by Ghanshyam Lalsa who not only plays Manoj, but also many other characters from the Patna. The production is supported by Harpreet and Neha Ojha’s original score created for the play.
₹400. September 13, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.