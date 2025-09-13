The art of telling a story in 600 seconds

If the 10th edition celebrated a decade, the 11th looks forward. “This year is about taking a new direction towards a more sustainable theatre scene that supports newer and younger talent. Not just on stage, but off stage and on the technical front as well,” says Harish Subramanian, festival manager. He describes the festival as a “community exercise” that has remained true to its ethos even as it has grown.

Week one of this year’s edition has already set the tone. And directors give us a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming weeks.

Krishna Kumar, actor and director, has a busy lineup this year. “The play I’m acting in is A.D. 33, directed by Charles Britto. It’s about what if the Crucifixion and the consequent Ascension never happened, because a kind-hearted, petty thief, Joshua, whisks Jesus off the cross while the guards are napping post-nailing! I play Joshua. It’s a hilarious short with a lot of heart and good-natured satire, written by Simon Wheat from Australia.”

On the play he’s directing, Quantum Entanglements, Krishna says, “It’s an almost sitcom-style comedy, written by Barry Wood from the UK. Erwin Schrödinger of Schrödinger’s Cat fame and his wife go to a relationship counselor because of a birthday gift he gave her. Consequences follow, sparks ignite… but between whom?”

On risk-taking, he explains, “If you can call it a risk, I’m trying to play Quantum Entanglements slightly risqué, adding physicality to an otherwise dialogue-oriented script. I’m playing the lines as they are... no cuts. Most S+S 10-minute plays are written to be 10 minutes. But Indian delivery patterns can stretch them to 10.30–12 minutes! I work on enunciation and pronunciation so the English play sounds as English as it should, just as Hindi or Tamil should sound native.”

He adds, “I’d never strip another playwright’s work to its essence and reduce it to a travesty. My job is to be true to the playwright’s vision. I respect the wit of the work. Stage is not a place for verbal diarrhoea, however funny; theatre must show people’s lives, their rich world, sadness, happiness, and interactions. I choose scripts that give ample scope for creating an audio-visual picturesque world within 10 minutes. Ten minutes or two hours, our efforts must remain optimal.”