Abhishek Banerjee returns to theatre after 20 years with satirical solo Tu Kya Hai at NCPA

Celebrated actor Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana, his popular screen name from the film Stree franchise is making a much-anticipated return to his first love — theatre, after a gap of two decades. Before rising to prominence in Bollywood and carving a niche in the OTT space, Abhishek began his artistic journey with stage plays in Delhi. Now, 20 years later, he is reuniting with his original theatre gang for a powerful mono satirical comedy, Tu Kya Hai, which will be staged this month at Mumbai’s iconic NCPA.
The play provides a scathing critique of the lives of many dreamers who give up the comfort of their homes in pursuit of the unattainable goal of becoming performance artistes. The line between tragedy and comedy is blurred by the moments of suffering, silliness, and hardship that characterise their travels. These fights gradually become anecdotes, as if life were a planned farce.
Abhishek focuses the attention inward in this solo performance, exposing the flaws in ambition, society, and self-worth with a sarcastic take on his own journey — with a combination of humor and unwavering candor. The three evocative chapters of Tu Kya Hai are: a typical middle-class Indian family that sees art only as a pastime; the hectic but amusing hustle and bustle; and the struggle to define yourself in a society that places less value on the individual; and the silent, inner battles that reverberate throughout the calm of the night.
“Theatre is where I learned to breathe as an artist,” Abhishek Banerjee says while discussing his return to the stage. “It taught me rhythm, truth, and how to fail without being scared. I’ve spent the past 20 years of my career pursuing roles, telling tales, and establishing myself. But the stage kept drawing me back. Tu Kya Hai is very intimate because it reflects on my life and, It’s about that late-night whisper we all hear: ‘tu kya hai?’ when the cheers have subsided and the lights are out. Coming back to the theatre to perform with my old theatre friends feels like closing a circle, or maybe starting a new one. This isn’t just a play for me, it's a homecoming.”
With Abhishek Banerjee’s captivating stage presence and a tale that speaks to everyone, Tu Kya Hai promises an evening of humor, thought, and real storytelling.
