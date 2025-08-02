Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma join forces for Imtiaz Ali’s friendship comedy, Side Heroes

Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma team up for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming friendship comedy Side Heroes, releasing on Friendship Day 2026. Get all the details here.
Friendship Day 2026 just got more iconic and fun, all thanks to new trio bromance we will get to witness. Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma are coming together for the first time onscreen in Side Heros. The movie will portray heartwarming friendship comedy backed by none other the iconic director of Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali to direct a comedy movie starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma

The screenplay will be done by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, while the direction will handled by Ssanjay Tripaathy. The filmmakers have described this film as a story that hits just the right spot. Tomorrow, August 3, will be celebrated globally as Friendship Day, and this fantastic news arrives a day ahead of the same. An ode to friends and brotherhood, the film will hit the theatres on Friendship Day, next year.

This movie will be the epitome of a rare collaboration among three of Bollywood's most loved supporting actors. With Abhishek Banerjee's intense realism, Varun Sharma's perfect comedy timing and Aparshakti Khurana’s charming wit, Side Heroes is sure to rock the silver screen. Putting this trio together might just be the ultimate sleeper hit of 2026.

Checkout the official announcement video:

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Side Heroes will most probably expected to go on floors soon.

