Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma join forces for Imtiaz Ali’s friendship comedy, Side Heroes

The screenplay will be done by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, while the direction will handled by Ssanjay Tripaathy. The filmmakers have described this film as a story that hits just the right spot. Tomorrow, August 3, will be celebrated globally as Friendship Day, and this fantastic news arrives a day ahead of the same. An ode to friends and brotherhood, the film will hit the theatres on Friendship Day, next year.

This movie will be the epitome of a rare collaboration among three of Bollywood's most loved supporting actors. With Abhishek Banerjee's intense realism, Varun Sharma's perfect comedy timing and Aparshakti Khurana’s charming wit, Side Heroes is sure to rock the silver screen. Putting this trio together might just be the ultimate sleeper hit of 2026.

Checkout the official announcement video: