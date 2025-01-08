Actress Wamiqa Gabbi acknowledges director Imtiaz Ali's influence as he shares 'Jab We Met' throwback

"Imtiaaaaaaaaz sir," Wamiqa wrote on her Instagram story, "You have unknowingly played such a beautiful role in my life. Thaaank you for always being kind and making this little school going girl believe in herself."

Since her early appearance in Jab We Met, Wamiqa Gabbi has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. She recently impressed audiences with her performance alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy Baby John.

Now, Wamiqa is gearing up for the highly-anticipated spy thriller G2, directed by newcomer Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. This sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari will see her share screen space with the dashing Adivi Sesh, reprising his role from the first film.