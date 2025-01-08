Actress Wamiqa Gabbi acknowledges director Imtiaz Ali's influence as he shares 'Jab We Met' throwback

In a heartwarming social media post, rising star Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her gratitude to acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his unknowingly profound impact on her life and career.
Many fans might not recognise that the young actress who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin in the iconic 2007 film Jab We Met is none other than the talented Wamiqa Gabbi herself! Imtiaz Ali recently shared a clip from the movie featuring Wamiqa on his social media, prompting her heartfelt response.
"Imtiaaaaaaaaz sir," Wamiqa wrote on her Instagram story, "You have unknowingly played such a beautiful role in my life. Thaaank you for always being kind and making this little school going girl believe in herself."
Since her early appearance in Jab We Met, Wamiqa Gabbi has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. She recently impressed audiences with her performance alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy Baby John.
Now, Wamiqa is gearing up for the highly-anticipated spy thriller G2, directed by newcomer Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. This sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari will see her share screen space with the dashing Adivi Sesh, reprising his role from the first film.
Wamiqa Gabbi is no stranger to streaming success. In 2023 alone, she captivated viewers with her roles in the Prime Video series Jubilee, the Netflix film Khufiya, and the SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley.
With the European leg of filming for G2 recently wrapped, all eyes are on Wamiqa Gabbi's next power move. The buzz around the project intensifies with the news of Emraan Hashmi joining the cast in a pivotal role.
This action-packed sequel also boasts an impressive supporting cast featuring Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.
Wamiqa Gabbi's journey from a wide-eyed schoolgirl in Jab We Met to a leading actress is a testament to her talent and dedication. With a string of successful projects and a highly-anticipated film on the horizon, Wamiqa Gabbi is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in Bollywood.