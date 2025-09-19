Akarsh Khurana brings two Bengaluru premieres to Akvarious Microfest

A

I think, the good thing is that there are no rules, formulas or prerequisites that you need to have, because theatre is such a dynamic medium. You could have done 150 shows, but you’re still learning. But having said that, I have come to learn over the last 25 years that there are two essential things that people need to do if they want to be a part of theatre. One is that you have to watch the theatre. You should be watching every possible play that you can get tickets to. You might not enjoy all of them. But, at least that way, you’ll realise what you don’t want to do. The second thing is, you’ve got to be in love with the form and do it out of pure passion. Unfortunately, the theatre industry in India is not a very lucrative one. It’s not paying you as well as other work. So, at the end of the day, it has to be driven by passion. And you can only love the form if you consume that form.