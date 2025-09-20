‘The banvas we show here is not just mythological—it’s every day’

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, director Atul Tiwari and producer-actor Preeta Mathur Thakur opened up about their latest production, Sita Banbas, which marks the 49th anniversary of Dinesh Thakur’s ANK Theatre. Written in 1928 by Agha Hashar Kashmiri, the play reimagines Sita’s exile with a rare blend of spectacle and depth—bringing alive not just the grandeur of the Parsi theatre tradition, but also the timeless questions of devotion, dignity and liberation that remain as urgent today as ever.

Considering the feminist movement has advanced to a point where women’s voices are heard and their rights more secure, why does the play still hold relevance today?

Atul Tiwari: Classics remain timeless because they mirror our realities. Yes, feminism has progressed, but much still needs to be done. Sita Banbas shows us a queen who, despite being born and married into royalty, is repeatedly forced to prove her worth—something women still face today. Men are rarely put through such character tests, but women almost always are.

Even as conversations arise around false accusations, the truth is that genuine cases of harassment and assault are far greater. The banvas we portray is not just mythological—it’s everyday. From being sidelined in careers after marriage or childbirth, to being restricted during menstruation, society still finds ways to exile women.

Preeta Mathur Thakur: And why should she—or any woman—be tested at all? Her word should be enough. We see banvas as a metaphor for women being pushed out of the mainstream and made to prove themselves twice over. The play’s power lies in how it questions not just Sita’s suffering, but every character’s choices.

As you are playing the character of Sita, what was the most challenging part?

Preeta: I believe there is a Sita in every woman. So it wasn’t difficult to understand her circumstances—it could be any of us. At some point, we must have experienced what Sita went through during her banvas. The harder part was portraying her as a woman with her own journey. Throughout the Ramayana, we talk about Ram—but what about Sita? She was intelligent and well-read, and it must have been torturous for her to sit with her thoughts, unable to express herself, yet forced to endure judgment.