Yash’s Toxic unit to move to Bengaluru for film’s final schedule

The unit of director Geetu Mohandas’ eagerly awaited action entertainer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups, featuring actor Yash in the lead, is to head to Bengaluru for the final schedule of filming.

The unit of Toxic has just completed a schedule in Mumbai

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that the team of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups had pulled off what is being described as one of the most ambitious and logistically demanding action schedules ever attempted in Indian cinema. Spanning 45 days, the mammoth Mumbai leg was mounted on a massive scale and has now been successfully wrapped.

The high-octane schedule, packed with major action set-pieces, was designed and executed under the supervision of Hollywood action director JJ Perry. With the completion of this intense Mumbai leg, the majority of the principal photography/shooting had been finished.

The unit is to move to Bengaluru in the last week of September for the final schedule, after which, filming for Toxic will officially conclude, sources said.

A source close to the production shared, "The Mumbai schedule was undoubtedly the film’s most challenging and ambitious stretch, featuring some of the biggest and most elaborate action sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema."

"The schedule was a result of a powerful collaboration of cinematic disciplines, blending Geetu Mohandas' unique storytelling with JJ Perry's action expertise. Yash brought these distinct worlds of filmmaking together to create something truly unique that will be a treat for the audience." The source added that the team had now successfully wrapped the main action portions of the film.