Farhan Akhtar wishes Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday

Farhan Akhtar’s wife and model Shibani Dandekar Akhtar also shared a carousel post with umpteen pictures of her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi. The pictures reflected Farhan's fun side of her personality. She wrote, “To my darling mother-in-law and the Don of our cartel! Happy 75th birthday! May you always be wild, free and full of spunk! Hope this year is as magical as you are. Love you loads, @azmishabana18.”

The 18th of September saw the who‘s who of Bollywood gather at Shabana Azmi’s residence to celebrate her birthday. From Farah Khan and Sanjay Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Vidya Balan and others joined her birthday celebrations. In a video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, the Bollywood Divas Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar, along with the birthday girl Shabana Azmi, were seen grooving to the hit song from the movie Parineeta, Kaisi Yeh Paheli.

While the couple were dancing, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan Sanjay Kapoor was seen hooting for them and admiring the two. Talking about Shabana Azmi, the actress was last seen in Ghoomer, a 2023 sports drama by R Balki. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in important roles.