Actress Jayati Bhatia on 21 years of her solo act in Khatijabai of Karmali Terrace

While Kon’s original is set in Singapore, Quasar relocates the story to post-colonial Mumbai of the 1950s, adding local flavour, cultural nuances and historical context seamlessly into the narrative. This production stars Jayati Bhatia, one of India’s most versatile and beloved performers. Known widely for her iconic roles in teleserials such as Sasural Simar Ka, Barah Aana, Barfi!, Heeramandi and more, she tells us how this play happened.

“Frankly, I was trying to avoid this play. I remember meeting Quasar over dinner at his mother’s place after a performance of The Vagina Monologues and he came up to me and asked, do you speak Gujarati? I’m thinking of doing a one-act play in Gujarati. I said, No, I don’t — I’m Bengali and married to a Punjabi Bhatia. Then, about 15–20 days later, he called me and said, Jayati, good news — we’re now doing the play in English,” Jayati begins.