5 historic circus performers of all time

Before the advent of television, internet and social media, life was simpler. In the 20th century, circuses had a great importance in the cultural life of people, since it was one of the primary modes of entertainment.
Circus performers would amaze the people with their varied and magical skills. Trapeze shows, parades, acrobatics, shows of skill, equestrian shows, clowns, wild animal acts, and musical performances were among the many freak shows that were performed.
While the culture of circus performance was replaced by other sorts of entertainment, the legacy of the performers never faded. Their art lives on, and here, we will look at five circus performers who have etched their names in history.
P.T. Barnum
P.T. Barnum was an American showman of the 19th century and was a popular performer of the three-ring circus show. He co-founded the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, transforming circus amusements into an experience.
Dan Rice
A master of comedy, trickery and witty performances, Dan Rice was a popular clown in the 1840s. He was also a clown and animal trainer and has been credited for inspiring the Uncle Sam poster.
The Flying Wallendas family
The very popular Flying Wallendas family were German acrobats who performed the extraordinary and dangerous highwire feats, and frequently created a six-person pyramid on the wire. The courageous team would perform the stunts without any safety net.
Mabel Stark
Mary Ann Haynie, whose show name was Mabel Stark, was known as a fearless tiger trainer. She broke norms by establishing herself as a successful big cat tamer in a heavily male-dominated field. Her work with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in the 1920s aided her rise to popularity.
Charles Blondin
A highly skilled French tightrope walker and acrobat, Charles Blondin, gained prominence in the mid-19th century when he crossed the 1,100 ft Niagara Gorge on a tightrope while touring the United States. His daredevil attitude made him a legendary circus performer.