5 historic circus performers of all time

Before the advent of television, internet and social media, life was simpler. In the 20th century, circuses had a great importance in the cultural life of people, since it was one of the primary modes of entertainment.

Circus performers would amaze the people with their varied and magical skills. Trapeze shows, parades, acrobatics, shows of skill, equestrian shows, clowns, wild animal acts, and musical performances were among the many freak shows that were performed.

While the culture of circus performance was replaced by other sorts of entertainment, the legacy of the performers never faded. Their art lives on, and here, we will look at five circus performers who have etched their names in history.

Five circus performers the world will never forget

P.T. Barnum

P.T. Barnum was an American showman of the 19th century and was a popular performer of the three-ring circus show. He co-founded the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, transforming circus amusements into an experience.

Dan Rice

A master of comedy, trickery and witty performances, Dan Rice was a popular clown in the 1840s. He was also a clown and animal trainer and has been credited for inspiring the Uncle Sam poster.