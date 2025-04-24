India Circus unveils heritage-inspired Throw Collection

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta has just introduced its latest Throw Collection, a vibrant celebration of traditional Indian aesthetics fused with contemporary design. Rich in colour, texture, and cultural nuance, the new collection is designed to not only add warmth to your space but also elevate it with an artistic flair that is signature to the brand.

“This collection is about more than just keeping warm—it’s about creating a mood, a story, and an experience within your home,” says Krsnaa Mehta, founder and design director of India Circus. “We wanted to design throws that are visually arresting yet incredibly cosy—pieces that bring both heritage and style into everyday living.”