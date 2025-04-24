India Circus unveils heritage-inspired Throw Collection

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta has just introduced its latest Throw Collection, a vibrant celebration of traditional Indian aesthetics fused with contemporary design. Rich in colour, texture, and cultural nuance, the new collection is designed to not only add warmth to your space but also elevate it with an artistic flair that is signature to the brand.
“This collection is about more than just keeping warm—it’s about creating a mood, a story, and an experience within your home,” says Krsnaa Mehta, founder and design director of India Circus. “We wanted to design throws that are visually arresting yet incredibly cosy—pieces that bring both heritage and style into everyday living.”
Tactile indulgence
Crafted in soft, breathable cotton, each throw in the collection is a tactile indulgence. From bold, maximalist prints that inject personality into any room, to soothing neutral tones that create a calm, minimalist retreat, the collection offers something for every décor style.
“We’ve drawn inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of India—from Mughal motifs to traditional block prints—and reimagined them with modern sensibilities,” Krsnaa explains. “You’ll find intricate weaves and textures that reflect the skilled artistry of Indian craftsmanship, but in formats that feel very now.”
The Throw Collection features two distinct design directions. One embraces vivid colours and expressive patterns, ideal for those who love a maximalist, statement-making style. The other leans into pastel hues and understated design for homes that prefer a softer, more subdued aesthetic.
“Our colour palette was curated to be transformative. Whether you’re using it to brighten up a neutral-toned couch or layering it on your bed, each throw adds that pop of personality while maintaining a sense of cosiness,” Krsnaa adds.
Functionality hasn’t taken a backseat either. Lightweight and versatile, the throws are ideal for snuggling on the sofa or layering as an elegant accent in living spaces. “We believe home décor essentials like throws play a vital role in how a space feels. They bring people together, they tell stories, and most importantly, they make a house feel like a home,” he concludes.
Price starts at Rs 2,299. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com