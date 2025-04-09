Spring lighting trends that are anything but basic

As spring unfurls, let your illumination be a whispered poem to your cherished spaces. Step up your lighting game this season with spring inspired lights that are anything but basic. Think colourful sculptural fixtures that double as art and whimsical designs made with nothing but love. From dreamy shapes to bold, vintage-inspired pieces, these statement-making trends will give your space the ultimate glow-up; no boring tube lights allowed!
Elevate your space this Spring with lighting that feels more like art than utility. Sans Souci’s hand-blown glass pendants, designed by Tomas Sakra, are pure sophistication. Crafted from pink sandstone, walnut wood, and polished mirrors, these striking fixtures suspend above marble surfaces, casting a warm, luxe glow. Each crystal pendant, tinted in delicate pink and fitted with brass accents, is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, proof that glass-making artistry knows no bounds.
Say goodbye to boring bulbs this Spring. The LILY collection dazzles with oversized, sandblasted crystal petals that emit a soft, opal mist glow. Mounted on gold stems, these bold, blooming fixtures can be styled as a bouquet, crown, or cascade; bringing nature’s elegance indoors with a touch of luxe drama. Statement lighting just got a whole lot bolder.
Ditch the ordinary this spring with the Muutos collection; a seamless fusion of tradition and modern elegance. Meticulously hand-blown by Preciosa masters using century-old wooden moulds, each piece exudes fluid, organic beauty. Soft reflections dance with light and colour, showcasing timeless craftsmanship that transcends trends. Elevate your space with these artful fixtures, where heritage meets contemporary sophistication.
This spring, lighting trends embrace nostalgia with a modern twist, perfectly captured by Brian Sironi’s Multidot pendant . Inspired by classic chandeliers, Multidot offers a sleek, contemporary interpretation, balancing light and form with elegance. As homes welcome softer, more inviting ambiances, this pendant becomes a statement piece, reflecting spring’s spirit of renewal while adding warmth and sophistication to any space.
Arturo Álvarez’s Nevo Collection captures spring’s organic beauty with painted stainless steel mesh, forming unique, handmade light that echo nature’s renewal. Soft curves and delicate folds create dynamic silhouettes, casting light like sunlight through fresh blooms. From pendants to cascading compositions, each piece brings a sense of movement and elegance, transforming spaces into living art. Embrace the season’s awakening with lighting that feels alive, poetic, and effortlessly radiant.