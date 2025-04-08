Five interior design statements for Spring 2025 to bring nature’s palette home

With spring 2025 in full swing, interiors are taking cues straight from nature’s most vibrant season. This year, it’s all about injecting your spaces with colour, freshness, and joy, mirroring the blooming gardens outside. From textures that invite touch to gentle hues that invoke a sense of calm, here are five standout design trends and brands that will help you turn your home into a playful yet sophisticated spring haven.

Pastel surfaces: A soft take on spring luxury

2025 is seeing a shift from bold, saturated hues to delicate pastels that create a calming and contemporary canvas for interiors. Soft shades like powder pink, mint green, lavender, and sky blue are dominating surfaces—from countertops to backsplashes—infusing spaces with a sense of tranquility and sophistication.