Five interior design statements for Spring 2025 to bring nature’s palette home

With spring 2025 in full swing, interiors are taking cues straight from nature’s most vibrant season. This year, it’s all about injecting your spaces with colour, freshness, and joy, mirroring the blooming gardens outside. From textures that invite touch to gentle hues that invoke a sense of calm, here are five standout design trends and brands that will help you turn your home into a playful yet sophisticated spring haven.
Pastel surfaces: A soft take on spring luxury
2025 is seeing a shift from bold, saturated hues to delicate pastels that create a calming and contemporary canvas for interiors. Soft shades like powder pink, mint green, lavender, and sky blue are dominating surfaces—from countertops to backsplashes—infusing spaces with a sense of tranquility and sophistication.
Specta Quartz Surfaces is championing this trend with its Pastel Poise collection, introducing quartz surfaces in serene tones like Gulmarg Pink, Mint Mirage, Lavender Crest and Azure Haze. Perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, or accent walls, these subtle hues pair effortlessly with natural wood and metallic accents for a modern springtime look.
Botanical prints & bold florals
Florals are an everlasting spring favourite, but this year they are coming back with oversized, graphic interpretations. Think larger-than-life botanicals and leafy motifs that breathe energy into otherwise neutral spaces. Upholstered pieces, wallpaper, and soft furnishings are key mediums for this expressive trend.
Freedom Tree is capturing this revival through hand-drawn, nature-inspired prints across its upholstery and textiles, offering a bold yet playful way to bring spring indoors without overwhelming the space.
Handcrafted textures & artisanal touches
Spring 2025 is all about authenticity. Handwoven rugs, textured ceramics, and raw-edged décor elements evoke a connection to the earth and craft traditions. Rugs, in particular, are embracing natural dyes and muted tones, creating grounding elements that balance airy spring palettes.
The artisanal hand-knotted carpets by Jaipur Rugs in subtle shades of blush and sage are perfect for offering warmth and understated elegance to living spaces.
Sculptural lighting as statement pieces
Lighting takes center stage this spring with sculptural, art-inspired fixtures that double as décor elements. Think organic shapes, fluid forms, and materials like metal, paper, and rattan that play with shadow and light to create a warm and inviting ambiance.
Orange Tree Lighting is at the forefront of this movement, offering statement pendant lights and floor lamps that combine modern craftsmanship with sculptural silhouettes, perfect for adding a fresh focal point to spring interiors.
Tropical accents in coastal colours
Spring 2025 is leaning into coastal-inspired living, with interiors featuring breezy fabrics, hand-thrown ceramics, and accents in calming greens, corals, and ocean blues. This trend blurs indoor and outdoor aesthetics, channeling island serenity while maintaining urban sophistication.
Nicobar Home offers an array of ceramics, textiles, and home accessories that subtly nod to tropical landscapes, adding just the right amount of spring freshness to any space.