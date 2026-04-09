Looking young doesn’t always work in my favour: Vidya Malvade on age, roles and reinvention

Vidya Malvade has always moved with a certain quiet assurance—never chasing the spotlight, yet never quite outside it. She first left a lasting imprint with Chak De! India, embodying the calm, steely captain of a women’s hockey team, and has since built a body of work that leans towards restraint over noise. From the digital space with Mismatched, where she plays Zeenat Karim, to her recent return to the stage, her choices reflect an actor drawn to emotional truth rather than spectacle. Off-screen, her commitment to yoga and mindful living mirrors that same philosophy—measured, disciplined, and quietly resilient.
That sensibility finds an interesting counterpoint in Marry Go Round – Let’s Blame it on Bollywood, AGP World’s exuberant new musical that dives headfirst into the chaos of the modern Indian wedding. Directed by Bhavna Pani, the production is a riot of colour, choreography, and controlled chaos—where tradition clashes with Instagram-ready excess, and intimacy often gets lost in performance. With a 32-member ensemble featuring Vidya Malvade, Mohan Kapur, and Apoorva Arora, the story unravels a picture-perfect wedding that spirals into delightful disorder, blurring the line between what is felt and what is staged.
As the curtains rise on this high-energy spectacle, Malvade sits down with Indulge Express to speak—not just about the play, but about resilience, reinvention, and finding stillness amid the noise.
You must be excited—the play Marry Go Round opens this week. What’s your frame of mind right now? Give me a glimpse.
Absolutely, we’re all very excited. It’s such a joyous space to be in. This is also my first time doing something like this—there’s so much dance, music, and energy. It’s a fun, vibrant ride, and very reflective of what Indian weddings look like today.
It also feels like the play makes a larger social point. In a time that often feels heavy, audiences seem to be craving something lighter—something joyful…isn’t it?
Completely. There’s so much negativity around us—especially for people like you in journalism, constantly engaging with intense news cycles. This play offers a small pocket of joy. You walk in with or without expectations, but you leave with a smile. And sometimes, that’s exactly what entertainment should do. So much of what we see today is intense or crime-driven. I don’t quite understand the surge in aggression on screen in recent years. That’s why light-hearted, deeply human stories—like Mismatched—resonate so strongly. They centre on relationships, emotions, everyday dilemmas. That always connects.
This is also your first time performing on stage—no retakes, no second chances. How challenging was that?
Yes, my first time in theatre. We rehearsed for nearly three months—working on lines, cues, movements, everything, including the dance pieces. It was demanding. I was quite nervous, and honestly, it’s among the most challenging things I’ve done after Chak De! India for which I trained for almost a year. I take time to learn—especially dance—so I’ve had to push myself harder here.
And every time I meet you, I’m struck by your spirit—you carry this “new day, new opportunity” energy. Does that come from your yoga practice?
(Laughs) Thank you. I used to fit into all my old clothes until about a year ago—now it’s a bit of a struggle! But that’s life. Age, to me, isn’t the defining factor—how you feel is. Yoga and spiritual practice help immensely; they keep the mind balanced. And when the mind is in a good space, the body follows. I always say—it’s all between your ears. If you take care of your mind, your food, your lifestyle, things tend to fall into place. My focus is simply to stay healthy and avoid lifestyle diseases.
You’ve also been navigating a lot on the personal front…
Yes. Both my parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s over the past two years. I’m their primary caregiver, as my family lives abroad. It’s been incredibly challenging—emotionally and physically. But I also see it as a privilege. It’s an honour to be there for them. Of course, it’s heartbreaking to witness, but this is my journey, my responsibility.
That’s very powerful…
I think yoga has helped me build resilience. I don’t give up easily. Every day is a blessing—an opportunity to do something meaningful, whether for yourself or for someone else.
It’s easy to get consumed by negativity, but life is meant to be lived—to thrive, not merely survive.
Coming to your acting choices—you’ve been selective, yet your work has consistently stood out. How do you choose your projects? And do you feel opportunities shrink with age, especially for women?
For me, the script comes first. If it moves me—makes me laugh or cry—I’m in. Then I look at the role and the people I’ll be collaborating with. I treat my work like a sacred space—it’s important to be around people who share that respect and energy. Of course, there are practical considerations too—one does take up work for financial reasons at times—but ideally, it’s about passion and collaboration.
As for age—yes, opportunities can be limited, but things are evolving with OTT platforms. There’s greater variety now. At the same time, I believe what’s meant for me will come to me. I focus on doing my best with what I have, rather than worrying about what I don’t.
Fair point…
Also, looking young doesn’t always work in my favour—I sometimes miss out on roles because I don’t fit the required age bracket. But that’s alright.
I’ve learned to bloom where I’m planted.
That’s beautifully put…
At the end of the day, I love the craft. I’m critical of my work, but also proud of it. Whether something succeeds commercially or not, I know I’ve given it everything.
I continue to attend workshops, read, and learn—it keeps me engaged. I’m especially drawn to roles that balance strength and vulnerability. And I would love to explore more comedy—that’s a space I haven’t really been offered yet.
What:
Marry Go Round – Let’s Blame it on Bollywood, a musical by AGP World
Where:
Tata Theatre, NCPA
Nehru Centre Auditorium
St. Andrews Auditorium
When:
April 11, 2026, 7 pm (Tata Theatre, NCPA)
April 18, 2026, 7.30 pm (Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli)
May 1, 2026, 7.30 pm (St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra)