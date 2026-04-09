Looking young doesn’t always work in my favour: Vidya Malvade on age, roles and reinvention

Vidya Malvade has always moved with a certain quiet assurance—never chasing the spotlight, yet never quite outside it. She first left a lasting imprint with Chak De! India, embodying the calm, steely captain of a women’s hockey team, and has since built a body of work that leans towards restraint over noise. From the digital space with Mismatched, where she plays Zeenat Karim, to her recent return to the stage, her choices reflect an actor drawn to emotional truth rather than spectacle. Off-screen, her commitment to yoga and mindful living mirrors that same philosophy—measured, disciplined, and quietly resilient.

Marry Go Round — Let’s Blame it on Bollywood opens in Mumbai

That sensibility finds an interesting counterpoint in Marry Go Round – Let’s Blame it on Bollywood, AGP World’s exuberant new musical that dives headfirst into the chaos of the modern Indian wedding. Directed by Bhavna Pani, the production is a riot of colour, choreography, and controlled chaos—where tradition clashes with Instagram-ready excess, and intimacy often gets lost in performance. With a 32-member ensemble featuring Vidya Malvade, Mohan Kapur, and Apoorva Arora, the story unravels a picture-perfect wedding that spirals into delightful disorder, blurring the line between what is felt and what is staged.

As the curtains rise on this high-energy spectacle, Malvade sits down with Indulge Express to speak—not just about the play, but about resilience, reinvention, and finding stillness amid the noise.

You must be excited—the play Marry Go Round opens this week. What’s your frame of mind right now? Give me a glimpse.

Absolutely, we’re all very excited. It’s such a joyous space to be in. This is also my first time doing something like this—there’s so much dance, music, and energy. It’s a fun, vibrant ride, and very reflective of what Indian weddings look like today.

It also feels like the play makes a larger social point. In a time that often feels heavy, audiences seem to be craving something lighter—something joyful…isn’t it?

Completely. There’s so much negativity around us—especially for people like you in journalism, constantly engaging with intense news cycles. This play offers a small pocket of joy. You walk in with or without expectations, but you leave with a smile. And sometimes, that’s exactly what entertainment should do. So much of what we see today is intense or crime-driven. I don’t quite understand the surge in aggression on screen in recent years. That’s why light-hearted, deeply human stories—like Mismatched—resonate so strongly. They centre on relationships, emotions, everyday dilemmas. That always connects.