Barbaad — The theatre of survival to be staged in Delhi

Making it Indian

For over decades, gender has been a recurrent concern in Alkazi's work. "Gender has been a major theme in many of my plays over the last 30 to 40 years," he tells us. "So, I found this to be really appealing."

However, securing permission to adapt a Western text is often a challenge, given strict copyright laws, said the theatre director. Alkazi recalls being pleasantly surprised when Nottage’s team responded positively. With the help of translator and adaptor Sushant Agarwal, permission was granted to rework the play for an Indian audience.

Alkazi is still in awe of the support shown by Nottage’s team. “Usually, you can’t change a line or even a name. But they were more than welcoming and readily gave their approval,” he says.

The adaptation process took about a year. While the overall structure of Ruined remains unchanged, the context of Barbaad is quite Indian. For instance, the Congolese tribal character in the original script becomes an Adivasi in the adaptation. The backstories of characters take inspiration from issues of land alienation, poverty, caste and state violence.

Interestingly, language was also reworked to suit the new setting. Agarwal created a fictional tribal language called Tikri for the play. “It sounds a bit like Bhojpuri, but it’s not,” the director adds. “It was deliberately created to reflect how languages gradually fall out of use and eventually become extinct — how they simply stop being spoken and die a natural death.”