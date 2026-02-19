Humour meets awareness: 'Knockers' delivers a unique take on breast cancer experiences

A

One thing was the subject by itself. When any person discovers that they have been diagnosed with any cancer, in this case, breast cancer, it does become a very personal thing. It is very individual, despite whatever support you might have — family-wise, partner-wise or society-wise. It is a very, very personal thing. So it becomes very important that these narratives are put forth by an individual and not shared by people who are not going through it. In that sense, even writing this play, it was not me trying to pretend that I know about what a person goes through after mastectomy. My job basically was to put together and make this play, which comes after having talked to a lot of survivors. So nowhere was I trying to mansplain what a mastectomy is about. As a playwright, my job was only to make this play highlight the physical and emotional aftermath of breast cancer treatment.