Abanti Chakraborty's play Siraj Ebong not just talks about the-then Bengal politics, but also the familial turmoils

Debalina Bhattacharya as Azimunnisa will instantly remind you of the three witches of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. With a similar kind of a powerplay, headstrong women characters, and witches seeing future, Azimunnisa, who allegedly ate human hearts, keeps coming back as a horific dream. In fact, the way play starts with a Azimunnisa moving across the stage holding a long bone in hand, would surely remind you of he opening scene of Macbeth, the witches with their cauldrons.

Now, coming to the much-awaited chemistry between Chotey Nawab, and his beautiful wife Lutfa, played by Susmita Dey, was definitely a high point in the play, pure cinematic moment. The characters seemed to be so much in love, that in fact, we felt that Shaheb was the best in scenes with Susmita. Susmita is honestly quite a surprise package. Not for once did she make us feel that she is a first-timer on stage, just on her second show. She was rightly strong, rightly innocent. And, we are sure not many would know that she has a beautiful, beautiful voice.

Coming to Shaheb, we felt he could be a little more controlled at the beginning of the play, where there are recurring parallels to Macbeth. When Siraj hears footsteps (remember Macbeth seeing Banquo's ghost), we felt he was getting a little too overwhelmed with his emotions, making it look unnecessarily dramatic. Shaheb takes a little while to settle in but pulls off the show very smartly.

