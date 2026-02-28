Kattala Neralu starring Balaji Manohar and Siri Ravikumar mirrors silences amongst families

“When adapting Blackbird into Kattala Neralu, the biggest responsibility was sensitivity. I did not want to localise it superficially by just changing names or locations. Instead, I asked: how does silence function in our society? How do we speak about desire, shame, power and memory in Kannada cultural contexts? We made it relevant by allowing the characters to feel like people we may know, without losing the uncomfortable moral questions the original text asks,” Venkatesh begins.

Fifteen years have passed since they last met! On the surface, it appears simple — a room, a conversation — but beneath lies a complex web of memory, regret, longing and unresolved tensions. Now, in a single room, what appears is far more than memory — carried in silence, the ache of betrayal, the weight of anger and abandonment.