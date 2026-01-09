Adishakti’s upcoming play reimagines Hamlet as a woman, forcing us to rethink ideas of privilege and power

A

It is a continuation of my last play, Bhoomi. My work often returns to debates around gender and agency. In Bhoomi, we explored rape and what happens after — not just punishment, but survival and agency. In society, punishment is often the only conversation we know how to have. You can see this play out repeatedly across the country. With A Woman or Not To Be, I wanted to question certain celebrated male characters in literature such as Hamlet or Rodion Raskolnikov. These characters are venerated. Actors dream of playing them. But they also carry deep misogyny and toxic masculinity which often go unexamined. So, I began to ask — if Hamlet were a woman, would she still have the privilege to be destructive, moody or emotionally unstable in the same way? Would society allow that space? This is where the play began.