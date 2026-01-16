Lillete Dubey brings the story of Gauhar Jaan back to stage with this thought provoking play

A

There were really three factors. First, when I set up my company, the main reason was that I wanted to tell Indian stories. I had worked for over 20 years with Barry John and Theatre Action Group (TAG), doing the classics like Shakespeare and while that journey was immensely enriching, I felt a strong urge to platform Indian writers and create original Indian work. I was constantly looking for stories such as novels, short stories that could be adapted for the stage. Secondly, I have a deep love for music. I trained in classical music for seven years in my youth, largely because my father was very fond of music. Though I don’t sing anymore, that love stayed with me. I enjoy almost every form of music, from hindustani classical to western classical and popular music. Somewhere subconsciously, I think I was also looking for a play where music could play a central role. And thirdly, I have always been drawn to women’s stories. It wasn’t a conscious decision, but when I look back at my body of work, many of my plays have strong female protagonists. All of this was probably at the back of my mind when I was searching for a new project. I was chatting with Mahesh Dattani when he mentioned Vikram Sampath’s book My Name Is Gauhar Jaan. I read it and immediately felt it could make a wonderful play. The book is vast, so adapting it was challenging but Vikram was very supportive. Mahesh, who usually prefers writing original plays, was also captivated by Gauhar’s story and agreed to adapt it. That’s really how it all began.