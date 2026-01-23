The play God’s Lioness spotlights Draupadi’s inner battles beyond Kurukshetra

“In 2024, my friend Mrinal Mathur wrote a play and approached me to direct it. When I read the script, it had a cast of around 10 – 12 actors. However, the producer explained that for a travelling company, it would be difficult to manage such a large group and asked me to limit the cast to three or at most four actors. I felt this was almost impossible, as the play included 12 – 13 characters — the Pandavas, the Kauravas, Krishna and many others. The Mahabharata is a vast epic. Then an idea came to me. As a scenographer with extensive experience in visual design, my painter sensibility took over and I thought — why not stage the play using puppetry?” reveals Satyabrata Rout, director of the play.

Pratibimb Theatre Company, a collective founded in Uttar Pradesh almost 50 years ago, premiered the production in a metaphorical retelling of the Mahabharata in Gurugram last year. The play does not focus on the events of the Mahabharata per se, but on the consciousness behind them.