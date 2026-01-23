Turning Pain into performance: Sharib Hashmi and Leena Yadav on the making of Breast of Luck

Sharib Hashmi, known for his nuanced performances from Filmistaan to The Family Man, and director Leena Yadav, acclaimed for Shabd, Parched, Rajma Chawal, and the Netflix documentary House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, have teamed up with Tannishtha Chatterjee to create Breast of Luck. The musical comedy, rooted in personal experience, transforms Tannishtha’s cancer journey into a cathartic, life-affirming story that explores love, masculinity, and how illness reshapes relationships, intimacy, and self-image.
In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Hashmi and Yadav discuss the creative process, Tannishtha’s journey, and the courage of turning pain into performance.
Sharib Hashmi recalls how the idea for Breast of Luck emerged from both professional admiration and a deeply personal moment. “When I worked with Tannishtha for the first time on one of her films, Full Plate, I found her as a storyteller and artist so interesting that even though she was the director at the time, I told her I wanted to work with her on screen as an actor. I really wanted to act with her. You know, acting is always about give-and-take — timing and exchange of energy — and it’s such a creative high. She said, ‘Yes, yes, when the right time comes, we will.’ Later, we started thinking about doing a play, maybe a special on-stage act. Our brainstorming was on when one day Tannishtha met me and told me she had been diagnosed with cancer. So we thought, why not take something from this real-life situation that we were dealing with and write around it? We started writing scene by scene, writing and enacting, and eventually we had a full draft. That’s how the play, Breast of Luck, came into being.”
Capturing growth and character
Leena Yadav, who directs the production, reflects on Tannishtha’s journey and the evolution of the play. “I think every artist is constantly evolving. In Tannishtha’s case, since Parched, she has taken on so many new challenges — directing films, acting in other projects — and her life has changed as well. Of course, her illness also had an impact, but such experiences change you in an intangible way — I’m not even sure how to describe it. As a human being, she has grown immensely, and I feel privileged to be part of this journey with her. This play is very honest; it’s a special journey. In many ways, it’s as much about documenting life as it is about entertaining audiences.” Hashmi adds, “I think this character is quite close to who I am in real life. As you know, I am a huge Kishore Kumar fan and I keep singing his songs even in daily conversations. I’m always playing with words while chatting with friends. I incorporated all these little traits into my character in the play. The major difference is that he is a stockbroker, and I am really not good with numbers or business at all.” Working with Yadav, he says, “It was so much fun working with Leena. Even though it was our first time working together, it never felt like that. She took the play to the next level with her direction. She is amazing.”
Catharsis, creativity and the road ahead
The play’s emotional core also resonated with Hashmi personally, given his experience as a caregiver to his wife, a cancer survivor. “No, not triggering. I think as artists we need an outlet, a creative channel, to deal with dark phases of life. This was cathartic. It was a way to approach a difficult situation with positivity. There is no point in drowning in darkness — engaging with something creative, like making a play, is far better than becoming sad and bitter.” Looking ahead, both Hashmi and Yadav are focused yet ambitious. “Right now I’m focusing on this one. Let’s do one thing at a time. I’m also writing material and I want to direct a film very soon. It’s not easy to put a project together, but hopefully things will fall into place, and by the end of this year I will direct my first film,” says Hashmi. Yadav adds, “Making the kind of films I want to make isn’t easy. I’m working on it — I have several scripts ready, and very soon I hope to bring one of them to life.”
What: Breast of Luck — a musical comedy play exploring modern love, masculinity and cancer recovery in urban India
Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture
When:
• January 29 — 4:30 pm & 8:00 pm
• January 30 — 4:30 pm & 8:00 pm