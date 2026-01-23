Turning Pain into performance: Sharib Hashmi and Leena Yadav on the making of Breast of Luck

Capturing growth and character

Leena Yadav, who directs the production, reflects on Tannishtha’s journey and the evolution of the play. “I think every artist is constantly evolving. In Tannishtha’s case, since Parched, she has taken on so many new challenges — directing films, acting in other projects — and her life has changed as well. Of course, her illness also had an impact, but such experiences change you in an intangible way — I’m not even sure how to describe it. As a human being, she has grown immensely, and I feel privileged to be part of this journey with her. This play is very honest; it’s a special journey. In many ways, it’s as much about documenting life as it is about entertaining audiences.” Hashmi adds, “I think this character is quite close to who I am in real life. As you know, I am a huge Kishore Kumar fan and I keep singing his songs even in daily conversations. I’m always playing with words while chatting with friends. I incorporated all these little traits into my character in the play. The major difference is that he is a stockbroker, and I am really not good with numbers or business at all.” Working with Yadav, he says, “It was so much fun working with Leena. Even though it was our first time working together, it never felt like that. She took the play to the next level with her direction. She is amazing.”

Catharsis, creativity and the road ahead

The play’s emotional core also resonated with Hashmi personally, given his experience as a caregiver to his wife, a cancer survivor. “No, not triggering. I think as artists we need an outlet, a creative channel, to deal with dark phases of life. This was cathartic. It was a way to approach a difficult situation with positivity. There is no point in drowning in darkness — engaging with something creative, like making a play, is far better than becoming sad and bitter.” Looking ahead, both Hashmi and Yadav are focused yet ambitious. “Right now I’m focusing on this one. Let’s do one thing at a time. I’m also writing material and I want to direct a film very soon. It’s not easy to put a project together, but hopefully things will fall into place, and by the end of this year I will direct my first film,” says Hashmi. Yadav adds, “Making the kind of films I want to make isn’t easy. I’m working on it — I have several scripts ready, and very soon I hope to bring one of them to life.”

What: Breast of Luck — a musical comedy play exploring modern love, masculinity and cancer recovery in urban India

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

When:

• January 29 — 4:30 pm & 8:00 pm

• January 30 — 4:30 pm & 8:00 pm