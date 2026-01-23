Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar set for Netflix debut ahead of high-stakes sequel

Following a theatrical run that has broken all known records to position itself as a modern classic of Indian cinema, it seems that spy-thriller Dhurandhar is making its long-awaited journey to OTT platforms. An official announcement regarding an OTT release for this high-octane drama has now confirmed that it drops on Netflix on the January 30, 2026.
Under the direction of Aditya Dhar, who previously directed the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, this film has been nothing short of a box office phenomenon, earning over 1,300 crore globally, breaking a plethora of records, and maintaining a fantastic rating of 8.6 on IMDB.
The popular streaming giant reportedly acquired the rights to both Dhurandhar as well as its upcoming sequel in a landmark deal, which will see the film released in a bid to earn a staggering 130 crore.
Espionage and intrigue
The plot revolves around a brilliant agent, performed by Ranveer Singh, who survives in the dangerous underworld in Karachi. The plot takes inspiration from political conflicts between India and Pakistan in the real world and focuses entirely on intelligence operations, terrorism and political strategies.
Akshaye Khanna is phenomenal in his portrayal of the villain Rehman Dakait, while the supporting cast comprising R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun have been credited with a display of acting skills that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.
The road to Dhurandhar 2
The OTT release will act as an apt prelude for the second part of the movie in the franchise series, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel will reportedly portray the transformation of Singh into Jaskirat Singh Rangi and later into Hamza Ali Mazari as he becomes the ruler of the crime kingdom of Karachi.
Also, there have been whispers regarding the Dhurandhar Universe. Rumor mills are churning out the idea that Vicky Kaushal might reprise his fan-favourite character Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri for a cameo appearance. Even though Aditya Dhar is being pretty tight-lipped about the prospect, fans are going berserk about the idea. The sequel is all set to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events, going up against Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups.