Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar set for Netflix debut ahead of high-stakes sequel

Espionage and intrigue

The plot revolves around a brilliant agent, performed by Ranveer Singh, who survives in the dangerous underworld in Karachi. The plot takes inspiration from political conflicts between India and Pakistan in the real world and focuses entirely on intelligence operations, terrorism and political strategies.

Akshaye Khanna is phenomenal in his portrayal of the villain Rehman Dakait, while the supporting cast comprising R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun have been credited with a display of acting skills that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.

The road to Dhurandhar 2

The OTT release will act as an apt prelude for the second part of the movie in the franchise series, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel will reportedly portray the transformation of Singh into Jaskirat Singh Rangi and later into Hamza Ali Mazari as he becomes the ruler of the crime kingdom of Karachi.

Also, there have been whispers regarding the Dhurandhar Universe. Rumor mills are churning out the idea that Vicky Kaushal might reprise his fan-favourite character Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri for a cameo appearance. Even though Aditya Dhar is being pretty tight-lipped about the prospect, fans are going berserk about the idea. The sequel is all set to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events, going up against Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups.