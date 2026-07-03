Imran Zahid on Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi and working with Mahesh Bhatt

A

Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi came to me at a stage in my life when I was asking myself many of the same questions the play raises—about dreams, failure, hope and what it truly means to be successful. My character starts off as an ordinary young man with extraordinary dreams. He leaves home believing success is waiting somewhere out there, only to slowly realise that the real journey is within.

He falls, he loses, he loves, he breaks—and eventually understands that being a good human being is a far greater achievement than simply becoming successful. That is what moved me. It is not just a character I am playing; it is a journey that, in one form or another, many of us have lived.