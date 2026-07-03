Imran Zahid on Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi and working with Mahesh Bhatt
Popular theatre artiste Imran Zahid, who plays the lead in Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, says he is on cloud nine to be joining forces once again with his mentor Mahesh Bhatt, with whom he has previously collaborated on stage adaptations of Arth, Daddy and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. The play, which is all set to premiere in Mumbai this weekend, is helmed by Tariquee Hameed and penned by Dinesh Gautam. Imran Zahid shares the stage with Namitaa Sachdeva. Imran shares that every play arrives in your life for a reason—and Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, too, came with its own purpose. Excerpts…
Imran Zahid on Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi and working with Mahesh Bhatt
Tell us a little about your character and the journey he goes through.
Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi came to me at a stage in my life when I was asking myself many of the same questions the play raises—about dreams, failure, hope and what it truly means to be successful. My character starts off as an ordinary young man with extraordinary dreams. He leaves home believing success is waiting somewhere out there, only to slowly realise that the real journey is within.
He falls, he loses, he loves, he breaks—and eventually understands that being a good human being is a far greater achievement than simply becoming successful. That is what moved me. It is not just a character I am playing; it is a journey that, in one form or another, many of us have lived.
How did your mentor Mahesh Bhatt influence your performance?
Working with Mahesh Bhatt is never just about rehearsing a scene; it is about understanding why a scene exists in the first place. For the past fifteen years, every play we have done together has challenged me not just as an actor, but as a human being.
He constantly reminds me that audiences don’t connect with perfection—they connect with honesty. Even in this play, he encouraged me to strip away performance and simply live in the moment. That is perhaps the greatest lesson he has given me.
How does your role in Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi differ from the characters you've portrayed in your previous stage productions?
Every character I have played has left something behind in me, but this one feels especially personal. Unlike some of my earlier roles, this character is not fighting an external enemy; his biggest battle is within himself—with doubt, fear and the temptation to give up. It is a quieter performance, but emotionally it demands much more. Sometimes silence says more than dialogue, and this play has taught me the power of that silence.
How did you prepare yourself for this role?
Preparation was not just about rehearsals; it was about looking within. I revisited my own struggles, my failures, the moments when I questioned myself, and the dreams that kept me going.
Theatre allows you to draw from your own life as raw material, and I think that is what makes it so truthful. More than memorising lines, I focused on understanding the character’s emotional journey. Once that became real, everything else followed naturally.
Is there a particular scene or monologue in the play that is especially close to your heart?
There is one monologue where my character realises that life is not asking him to become extraordinary; it is asking him to remain truthful despite everything. Every time I perform that moment, it feels less like acting and more like a conversation with myself.I believe every member of the audience will find a piece of their own life in that scene.
Having worked extensively in theatre, what do you think audiences can experience in a live performance that cinema cannot offer?
Theatre is the only medium where nothing comes between the actor and the audience. There are no retakes, no edits and no filters. Every emotion is experienced together, in the same breath and in the same moment. If something magical happens on stage, everyone in the auditorium becomes part of it. That is why I keep returning to theatre. It reminds me that storytelling is, above all, a deeply human experience. And in a world increasingly driven by screens, that sense of human connection feels more precious than ever
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