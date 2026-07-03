Why Mahesh Bhatt’s stage comeback with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi is the theatrical event of the season

When Mahesh Bhatt swaps the director's chair for the theatre stage, you can bet it's never going to be your average night out. From The Last Salute, Milne Do to Arth, his productions have always sparked conversations long after the curtain call. And now, the iconic filmmaker is back with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, a new production inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's timeless verse. Premiering in Mumbai this weekend (July 5), the play dives into themes of truth, courage and self-discovery, following a young man navigating the shifting realities of the early 1990s.

Mahesh Bhatt returns to stage with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi: ‘Creative freedom begins with inner freedom’

Helmed by Tariquee Hameed and penned by Dinesh Gautam, the play stars Imran Zahid alongside Namitaa Sachdeva. As the play revisits the early '90s, it also reunites two names synonymous with that era, Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik. Having created cinematic magic together in films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and Sir, the duo are now taking their partnership from film sets to the theatre stage.

Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi unfolds through lyrical monologues, intimate conversations and powerful moments of silence. It's all about emotions we often keep bottled up—love, fear, hope and finding the courage to be yourself. Excerpts from a chat with the filmmaker.