Auroville Theatre Group brings Alexander Pushkin's Mozart and Salieri and The Stone Guest to life

What happens when envy, genius, desire and mortality collide on stage? The Auroville Theatre Group's latest production attempts to answer that question by bringing together two of Alexander Pushkin's acclaimed short plays—Mozart and Salieri and The Stone Guest. Though different in setting and story, the two works are united by their exploration of obsession and the choices that ultimately shape human destiny.

How Auroville Theatre Group reimagines Alexander Pushkin's Mozart and Salieri and The Stone Guest

For director Rupam Mishra, presenting the plays as a single theatrical experience was a natural decision. “ I chose to stage Mozart and Salieri and The Stone Guest together because they complement each other beautifully. Though they tell different stories, both explore timeless aspects of human nature—envy, ambition, desire, and the consequences of our choices. In Mozart and Salieri , Pushkin examines the destructive power of jealousy in the world of art, while The Stone Guest explores passion, seduction, and mortality through the legendary figure of Don Juan. Pushkin's characters are complex and flawed. We hope audiences leave the theatre not only appreciating his extraordinary writing but also reflecting on questions that remain relevant today: What drives us? What do we sacrifice for our desires? And where do we draw the line between passion and obsession?”

As Rupam immersed herself in the texts, she found an unexpected thread connecting the two plays. Despite their contrasting worlds, both centre on characters consumed by a single overpowering emotion. “What struck me most was that both plays are really about people who become prisoners of a single overwhelming emotion. In Mozart and Salieri, that emotion is envy. Salieri cannot accept that genius can exist without the struggle and discipline he believes it deserves. In The Stone Guest , Don Juan is consumed by desire and the thrill of defying every moral and social boundary. Although their motivations are different, both protagonists are driven by obsession. They make choices that challenge the natural order, and those choices ultimately lead them toward tragedy. Pushkin invites us to understand the complexity of their inner lives. As a director, I was fascinated by how contemporary these conflicts feel. Whether it is the pressure to succeed, the temptation to possess what we cannot have, or the consequences of living without limits, these are struggles that people still face today. That universality is what makes these two plays such a compelling pairing.”