Inside Alia Sinha's Clinical Trial No. 0001: Head lice, shadow puppets and a clinical trial

The unlikely protagonist

The most surprising ingredient in the production is head louse. The idea, Sinha says, had been living in her imagination long before the production found a stage. It finally took shape during the Puppetry Incubation Lab organised by Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust, an intensive programme designed to support emerging puppeteers in developing original work.

"What happens when head lice begin affecting the people they're infecting?" she says. “It was an extremely ridiculous premise, but everyone at the lab was incredibly supportive.”

Sinha, who works at a children's library, drew on her own experiences with head lice. “Getting head lice is a very common part of life when you work with children,” she says. “It's a very distressing experience. Most people remember having them as children, but unless you work with kids, you probably haven't thought about them recently. There's something incredibly visceral about that,” she says.

She remembers how contracting them pushed her into an uncomfortable mental space. “It's not really something you talk about socially. It's slightly taboo, slightly disgusting—or at least that's the perception. I felt there was something really interesting there to explore.”

The insects eventually became a metaphor for power itself. “I became interested in lice as a parasitic entity,” she says. “They're tiny, but they can hold an incredible amount of power over us. I started thinking about how power itself can be extractive—how it feeds on resources without giving anything back.”

Rather than presenting science as a neutral force, Clinical Trial No. 0001 adopts the language of institutional certainty. “The scientific framework is a core part of the show,” Sinha says. “You have this authoritative scientific voice saying completely unscientific things with immense conviction.”

Within the fictional research institute, scientists function as bureaucrats, while science fiction becomes a vehicle for examining larger questions about progress and humanity. But Sinha is careful not to reduce it to a cautionary tale about technology. “It offers a particular gaze through which audiences can look at these ideas, while also maintaining enough distance to reflect on them,” she says.

Despite its heavy themes, the play rarely takes itself too seriously, embracing humour and absurdity. “Even when you're dealing with serious issues, audiences don't have to sit through something grim or heavy,” Sinha says. “Playfulness adds layers, but it does so with warmth and generosity. It lets people engage with difficult ideas in a way that feels lively and embodied.”