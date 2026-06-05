From challenging boundaries to championing diversity, this multilingual theatre festival returns to Hyderabad

Positioned at the intersection of intellect and emotion, the fourth edition of XPRESSION, a theatre festival presented by Shudrka Hyderabad, returns as a vibrant celebration of performance and dialogue. Spanning three days, the multilingual showcase brings together a community of theatre practitioners, directors, actors, critics, designers and scholars from across the country.

The festival's diverse programme features five productions across three days

Centred around the theme Breaking the Frame: Proscenium and Beyond, this year’s edition invites audiences to look at theatre beyond the stage. “Every edition becomes a meeting ground for artistes searching for new possibilities in performance,” says Swapan Mondal, founder and director of Shudrka Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2004, the organisation has been committed to nurturing meaningful multilingual theatre while engaging with contemporary social and artistic concerns.

This year’s lineup brings together productions from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi and West Bengal. Diverse in form yet united by a spirit of experimentation, the programme offers a compelling snapshot of Indian theatre and its continued evolution.

Among the festival’s five productions, Shudrka Hyderabad’s Kontho, Awaaz, Arupu: Unsilenced examines the uneasy relationship between power, truth and dissent. Moving between the lives of a teacher, a scientist and a community denied the right to speak its own language, the multilingual production explores what happens when authority seeks to control not just actions, but thought itself.