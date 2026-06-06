Director Mohit Takalkar on bringing Anatomy of a Suicide to the Indian stage

When a play carries a title like Anatomy of a Suicide, audiences often expect a clinical examination of death. What they will encounter instead is something far more unsettling — a discovery of what remains behind.

A story told across three lifetimes

Written by 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner, playwright Alice Birch — Anatomy of a Suicide follows three women: Carol, Anna and Bonnie (mother, daughter and granddaughter) who occupy the same theatrical space with their stories intersecting across time in a daring narrative structure that has earned international acclaim since its 2017 premiere at London’s Royal Court Theatre.