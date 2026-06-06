Inside Kusumaale, the initiative shaping the future of Kannada theatre

Every play begins with a story. However, before it reaches the stage, it needs time, guidance and space to grow. The Kusumaale Fellowship for Kannada Playwriting was created with the specific intention to provide such support.

Building a home for playwrights

Organised by Bhasha Centre in collaboration with Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, the initiative was created to address a gap in the Kannada theatre landscape. “Kusumaale emerged from the observation that there is no structured programme for people who want to write plays in Kannada,” says Vivek Madan, founder of Bhasha Centre and one of the directors of Kusumaale.