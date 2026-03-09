Shaheb Bhattacherjee and Susmita Dey on their historical play Siraj Ebong

A

Shaheb: For an actor, the challenge in doing a character like this is both difficult and fun, because interpretations of this character are already set in the audience’s mind, in books and in history. Even when I played Topshe, the same challenge was there. The character’s interpretation was there in the books, in people’s minds, and also in films. And it is the duty of the actor to determine how close you can get to the perception of people and what you can add to it.

That is how I also look at Siraj because he is a dynamic character. And for a young ruler of his age, it is easy to be impulsive and to be easily manipulated, and I would not blame him for something like this. I would rather say we wouldn’t understand him because we are not in his situation.

Susmita: This is my first time acting on stage, and getting a character like Lutfannisa was a huge responsibility. I have read a little about Lutfannisa. She was a dedicated lover. A maid before, and then a queen—Siraj’s Begum. Throughout the prep, I have realised how big a deal it was for a maid to become the nawab’s wife.