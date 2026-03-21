From divine love to time loops, '4 Play 4 Penn' explores women as driving force of narrative

Soodi Thantha Sudar Kodi revisits the divine love of Kothai, reimagining what it might mean for devotion to be questioned, even denied. Drawing from the timeless tale of Andal’s love for Perumal, the narrative begins with Kothai’s unwavering devotion, but shifts its gaze to a quieter, more complex possibility. What if Perumal did not accept her love? What might make a god, burdened with the cosmic duty of protecting worlds and battling asuras, rakshasas, and yakshas, pause and choose one woman’s devotion above all else? By turning this familiar story on its head, the play probes the idea of divine love itself, not as something unquestioned, but as something that can be examined.

Another, Varuviya Vara Maatiya, takes something as every day, and often unspoken, as menstruation, and turns it into a character of its own. “What if periods was a person?” he says. “What would happen if a woman didn’t get a period, and that ‘person’ controls her moods and anxieties?”

There is also Pen’in Vilai Enna where a pen comes alive, speaking back to the society that uses it. “It has a lot of one-liners, a lot of punchlines, but it questions society,” he says. “What if a pen questions things that are not spoken aloud?”

And then there is the most ambitious of the four. “We wanted to project a time loop in theatre,” Navaneeth explains. “Not with technology like in films, but on stage.” Drawing from the language of cinema, like time-bending narratives popularised in Tamil films and even the layered storytelling of Christopher Nolan, the piece attempts something rarely explored in live performance. Titled Mappilai Sir, it follows three women and an older man whose arrival sets off a strange, looping night, almost like a curse they are unable to escape. Each repetition brings them closer to uncovering a way out, turning the loop into both a narrative device and a lived dilemma.