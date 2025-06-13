Is Malia Obama’s net worth really $100 million?”

The Obamas, as a family, are estimated to be worth over $135 million. Much of their wealth comes from bestselling book deals, high-paying speaking engagements, and a lucrative Netflix partnership. Naturally, Malia and her sister Sasha benefit from this financial ecosystem through well-structured trust funds and long-term investment strategies—some of which may have been initiated during Barack Obama’s presidency.

However, Malia’s $100 million net worth isn't solely handed down. It also includes her individual efforts and potential as a creative force. Her entertainment career began in 2014 as a production assistant on Extant, followed by a 2015 internship with the writing team of HBO’s Girls.

She later joined Donald Glover’s Amazon Prime series Swarm in 2021 as a credited writer, earning industry recognition for her contributions. In 2023, she made her directorial debut with The Heart, a short film produced under Glover’s company. The film, which explores grief and emotional depth, premiered at major festivals including Sundance and TIFF, even winning Best Live Action Short at the Toronto International Film Festival.