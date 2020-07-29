A lot has happened in the past week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar is expected to be questioned by Mumbai Police this week. And more recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. Now, Sushant's former partner, actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a post on Instagram which could be a call for justice in the case.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post

A few hours back, Ankita shared a black tile on Instagram which featured the words 'Truth Wins.' She also posted the same on her Instagram story, and fans believe her post addresses the investigations surrounding Sushant's death. Interestingly, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted something similar a few hours back. On Twitter, Shweta wrote, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

A few days ago, Ankita had also shared a promo for Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, with the captions referencing Sushant and Ankita's first show together, Pavitra Rishta. "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara. One last time !!!" she wrote. It's not clear if Ankita's latest post is a plea for justice in the Sushant case, especially since more details have started to emerge which may have a connection to the actor's untimely death. But fans have obviously cited a connection between Ankita's post and Sushant's father recent FIR.