The trailer for Zack Snyder's much-publicised cut of Justice League has been removed from YouTube and social media over a music rights issue. An entertainment writer named Aaron Couch revealed on Twitter that the Justice League trailer has been pulled down. "HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved," Couch tweeted.

The first full-length for Snyder Cut featured a cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. It has been reported that Snyder personally chose the track for the soundtrack and it also garnered a lot of love from the fandom, however, the trailer seems to be in hot waters owing to a copyright issue; it's not clear who's raised an alarm over the usage of Hallelujah, but HBO Max is reportedly set to make some changes since the film is scheduled to be out in 2021.

The ‘Snyderverse’ fandom was ecstatic when HBO Max announced plans to release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Snyder had begun work on the 2017 DCEU film but had to step down from the director’s chair after the tragic death of his daughter. A large chunk of post-production work, additional writing and directing was handled by Avengers director Joss Whedon. Snyder debuted the official trailer for his cut of Justice League at DC FanDome in August and announced that it will release a four-part miniseries. It has also been reported that an additional trailer will be released in the coming months.