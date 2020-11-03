A new Princess Diana documentary is in the works, scheduled for an August 2022 release, and will mark 25 years since the death of beloved royal. The film will be helmed by Oscar-nominated docu maker Ed Perkins and is titled, Diana. It is reportedly the first feature-length documentary about the Princess of Wales to have a theatrical release and will feature rare, archived and unseen news reports and footage.

"Though we are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, my aim is to re-frame it for a modern audience and make it as fresh and relevant as it ever has [been]. The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present," Perkins said recently.

Diana is being produced by HBO in the United States and Sky in the United Kingdom, and will premiere on HBO Max sometime in the summer of 2022.

"The mythology surrounding Princess Diana remains as potent as ever, but we want to paint as honest a portrait as we can of a complex woman who had a powerful influence not just on the British monarchy, but on wider society. In doing so, we also want to allow audiences not just to better understand Diana but, through her story, to come to an understanding of the era that shaped it and to connect the dots between then and now," producers Simon and Jonathan Chinn said in a statement.

Emma Corrin plays Diana in The Crown

Another much anticipated Royal family-led outing this year is, of course, season 4 of the Netflix period drama The Crown which will feature British actor Emma Corrin in the role of Princess Diana and will heavily focus on her relationship with Prince Charles and the British royal family and will premiere on November 15.