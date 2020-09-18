Acclaimed fashion designer Sharbari Dutta has passed away following a stroke at her Kolkata residence, her family confirmed. The designer was found dead at her Broad Street home on Thursday evening. The news of her demise has shocked Tollywood, with celebrities like Rukmini Moitra, singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, Srabonty Chatterjee, Pujarini Ghosh, expressing grief.

The daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, the designer gained recognition for her colourful and elaborate ethnic menswear designs, her ornate dhutis, especially were quite pathbreaking. In fact she had also designed Abhishek Bachchan's wedding ensemble for his 2007 nuptials with Aishwarya Rai. The designer set up her own brand Shunyaa in Kolkata and also ventured into women's wear in the last few years.

"With heavy heart, we would like to inform you all, our beloved Sharbari Di is no more with us. Remembering her gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace," the Instagram page of Shunya wrote a few hours back.