Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory who had also appeared in films like Skyfall, Hary Potter and the Deathly Hallows and the supernatural thriller Penny Dreadful has passed away. She was 52. The news of her death was revealed on Twitter by her husband, actor Damian Lewis. McCrory is survived by Lewis and their two children.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you," he wrote.

Damian Lewis' Twitter post

She joined the Harry Potter franchise as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy and reprised the role in the two-part finale of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. But she was perhaps best known for playing Polly Gray in the cult crime drama Peaky Blinders where she played the treasurer of the Peaky Blinders crime family.

McCrory also had a thriving stage career and had appeared in more than 25 productions including Macbeth, Pride and Prejudice, As You Like It, Medea and more.