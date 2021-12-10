Shiva Kandukuri is all set to be Tollywood’s newest pin-up boy with ‘Gamanam’ that releases today!

Tollywood stood up and took notice when this theatre-enthusiast captured the screen with his performance in his debut, Choosi Choodangaane (2020). A year later, with three films in his kitty, Shiva Kandukuri’s next, Gamanam, hits theatres today. Paired with Priyanka Jawalkar, and in a lead role — this film by debut director Sujana Rao has three stories that are connected by the floods that ravaged Hyderabad in October 2020. We caught up with the actor to find out more about this current release, and Manu Charitra — Kajal Aggarwal’s maiden venture as a presenter that is all set to release in early 2022.

Tell us a little bit about your role in Gamanam?

I play the role of Ali, an aspiring cricketer in the film. He has a strong bond with his grandfather in the film (essayed by Charuhasan) and that echoes in my real life too, as I am also very close to my grandfather. That was one of the reasons why I said yes to the film. That and the fact that director Sujana Rao narrated the role so well to me!

You worked with Shriya Saran in this film. How is she as a co-star?

Most of my scenes are opposite Priyanka’s (Jawalkar) character Zara, but I did get to watch Shriya Saran perform and that was an absolute treat. She might be close to 75-films old, but she still faces the camera with the enthusiasm and excitement of a debutante. She’s super dedicated; she’s always on time — the definition of professionalism. You’ll always catch her rehearsing scenes before she shoots and is an absolute pleasure to watch. She’s always in her element.

How did this journey into films happen?

I was living and studying in the USA for almost a decade. I went there for a degree in Renewable Energy Engineering and Extended Economics from The Pennsylvania State University and then began to work in Philadelphia. It was then that I decided to take up theatre as a hobby. I soon realised that one of my biggest highs was the reaction of an audience at the end of a performance. The next thing I knew I had finished two years on stage. That led to the spark of an idea to pursue films in India and I moved back. After my debut with Choosi Choodangaane opposite Varsha Bollamma and directed by Sesha Sindhu Rao; my second is Gamanam, incidentally also with a female director — Sujana Rao.

What do you do when you aren’t working on a film?

I am still very interested in theatre and initially when I came back I did manage to do some plays. The lockdown however put a stop to that too and so now when I do have the time, I watch recorded plays online and I seem to have a soft corner for monologues. I also watch a lot of movies irrespective of language and I am quite the motorsport enthusiast and hit the off roading tracks around Hyderabad every Sunday morning.

Your choice of films has been interesting to say the least?

I always had the option of doing an out and out mass entertainer, but I have chosen to stick to films that I can relate to. It has also worked to my benefit that I have entered the industry when films are being released on OTT platforms and therefore non-mainstream films, like Middle Class Melodies (2020), are also being given a chance. I am also very lucky that while my films might work for an OTT audience, both my releases, Choosi Choodangaane and now Gamanam, will see theatrical releases.

Tell us a little about your next release, Manu Charitra?

Manu Charitra is an intense and a very raw love story. My character starts off a college student who then gets involved in the underworld. I share screen space with Megha Akash, Priya Vadlamani, Kannada actor Dhananjay and debutante Pragati Shrivastav. The film is slated to release in the end of January 2022, if all goes well.

And why have you decided to go from a clean shaven look to a bearded one?

The story demanded I look raw and the moment we began shooting, the first lockdown was called. So, we had a lot of time to experiment with looks. At the end of the lockdown, when the director saw my bearded avatar, he felt it would suit the role and that’s how my new look was born.

Finally, what next?

I just finished shooting for Nani’s MeetCute, which is an anthology that will release on an OTT platform soon. I am paired opposite Adah Sharma. I am also working on a crime comedy with debut director Purushottam that hasn’t been named yet. Then there’s Kajal Aggarwal’s maiden presentation Manu Charitra, where I play the titular role of Manu.

Take 10 with Shiva Kandukuri

Fitness: I like to keep myself fit, I work out five days a week and that includes strength training and some cardio as well. I have always been a fitness enthusiast. I cycle very often and I am a regular marathon runner. I also do some kick boxing once in a while and yoga whenever I can. I also intersperse this with some dance classes that will surely help me become a ‘proper’ Telugu hero! (laughs)

Your inspiration: Chiranjeevi sir, through and through.

Fashion: I like to be subtle in the way I dress and I am very inspired by Steve Jobs’ sense of fashion and style.

Five things we’d find in your bag: Gym shoes, deodorant, a face mask, a hoodie and a phone charger.

If we caught you at 3 am: I’d definitely be sleeping. I hardly ever party. I am an early sleeper.

Something you are passionate about: Recycling.

Guilty pleasure: I am a sucker for desserts.

Favourite getaway within India: Goa

Favourite international destination: New York

One role you wish you had done: Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar or Tamasha. I am a huge Imtiaz Ali fan.