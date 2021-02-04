Priyanka Chopra has had a great few weeks. Her role in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger was widely applauded, her new hair care line Anomaly received a lot of love from consumers, and she just experienced a proud sis moment when the interesting new trailer of her cousin Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train was released recently. The film produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is a mystery thriller film based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari besides Parineeti Chopra who plays the role of Mira Kapoor, the protagonist. The movie also introduces British star Sammy Jonas Heaney. The movie is set to stream on Netflix from the 26th of this month whereas the official trailer premiered on 3rd February.

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train

Priyanka Chopra could not stop herself from appreciating Parineeti’s intensity in the trailer. She took to her social media account and shared her excitement. "So looking forward to this," Priyanka wrote on Instagram. The movie is about a curious divorced woman suffering from Amnesia and who gets involved in a murder mystery. She sets herself on board to unfold the truth about her. life and past.

The film was announced on April 2019 by Parineeti on her social media handle. "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me," she said recently to an entertainment website. The movie is also an adaptation of Tate Taylor’s 2016 American film with Emily Blunt as its lead with the same name as The Girl on the Train. Blunt’s performance was also nominated for 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 70th British Academy Film Awards. Parineeti Chopra last appeared in a dramedy, Jabariya Jodi alongside Siddharth Malhotra in 2019. She will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep and Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Saina Nehwal’s biography playing the lead.