Alankrita Shrivastava's next outing, Bombay Begums, a story about five women across generations is all set to stream on Netflix from March 8 this year on International Women’s Day. The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand in prominent roles.

"Bombay Begums is a story about Indian women that I hope women in India, and across the world will connect with. The series explores the complex journey of working Indian women who are ambitious for power and success but have many other battles to fight too. It’s the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams – sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled," Alankrita shared.

She further added, "It’s the story of glass ceilings shattered, and also of the hearts broken in the process. I have tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.”

The filmmaker took to Twitter this morning to announce the release date of the first season of the series. She said, "Zaruri nahi hai ki begum sirf mehal mein rahe, kabhi kabhi woh boardroom rooms mein bhi milti hai. #BombayBegums, only on Netflix!” Alankrita Shrivastava is an Indian screenwriter and director. She made her debut as a director in 2011 with the film Turning 30. She is known for her films like Lipstick

Under My Burkha, Khoya Khoya Chand and Dil Dosti, etc.