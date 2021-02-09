Tiger Shroff's next film Ganapath, an action thriller about a post-pandemic, dystopian timeline has a new poster that features a woman in combat gear on a bike, with her back turned to the camera. However the actor's identity is still under wraps, and the Internet is abuzz with speculation over whether the actor is Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi or Kriti Sanon. Tiger has amped up the suspense by confirming that his co-star's identity will be revealed tomorrow morning.

Tiger took to Instagram and said, "सुना है मुड़ने वाली है कल सुबह ठीक 10:40 को (Heard she is going to turn around tomorrow at 10:40.)” Reports are rife that it's Kriti who has already started prep for the film which is about to go on floors in a few months. "The makers were on the hunt for someone who could slip into the action avatar with utmost conviction and that’s when they decided on Kriti. The actress will undergo some prep in action with Tiger this Summer, before the film goes on the floors by the middle of the year," an entertainment portal reported.

Tiger Shroff recently said in a statement, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play.” Further director Vikas Bahl added, "It’s a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world.” Vikas has directed films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’. Producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world.”