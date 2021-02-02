Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who pleasantly surprised his fans by lending his vocals for a song titled ‘Casanova’ and released it last month, joined hands with Indian-British singer and songwriter Raveena Mehta and put out an acoustic version of the same song on Tuesday.

Fans had given an encouraging response to the original version and the music video went viral on social media.

This track marks Tiger’s third musical single after ‘Unbelievable’, which became quite popular.

Raveena Mehta recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her latest rendition. The track, which was released on Tiger’s official YouTube channel, was composed and penned by Avitesh Shrivastava, with Tiger and Raveena as the singers.

The chemistry of the duo’s voices had already begun capturing the attention of music lovers and fans who were awaiting the release of the acoustic version with bated breath.

Since the age of six, Raveena was trained in Indian and Western classical music. She released her first album at the age of 12 and went on to collaborate with eminent musicians. Her musical covers resulted in a strong fan base on social media.

Tiger Shroff said, “It was very inspiring working with an artist like Raveena. She is a very talented singer and singing with her only pushed me to do better. I am very thankful that I had an opportunity to work with her and it’s all thanks to our composer Avitesh for making a very fresh take on Casanova and making it a duet with a female artist like Raveena.”

Excited about her latest release, Raveena said, “It was such an honour to be able to work with Tiger. His work ethic, determination, vision and overall humility and kindness make it an absolutely beautiful experience. Avitesh introduced us in the studio, where we created a structure and recorded our vocals — the energy was incredible. It has been an unforgettable experience working with Tiger and a wonderful start to 2021.”

“Casanova will have always wanted to be associated with the kind of music that strikes a chord with listeners on a global scale. We have shared a glimpse of the music video on our Instagram and the love that we have been receiving is truly overwhelming,” she added.

Check out the video here: