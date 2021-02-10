Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have announced the birth of their baby boy. Reddy took to

Instagram with a picture of him with his wife during her pregnancy days and wrote “Oh Boy” in the caption. Since then his followers have flooded the comment section with their love and blessings. A picture of last night of the couple from the hospital has been going viral. The happy couple welcomed their child on February 9.

Anita Hassanandani had her baby shower in the month of December where she wore a pretty mustard colour gown and the maternity glow on her face! The baby shower was hosted by the gorgeous aunts of the baby Ekta Kapoor and Tanusri Gupta. Hassanandani took to Instagram to announce her

pregnancy via a Triller video on October 10. She tagged her husband, Rohit Reddy and wrote,” Love you #gettingreadyforreddy”. Thousands of her followers showered their blessings and congratulated the couple

who got married in October 2013 in Goa. Rohit Reddy is a corporate professional, entrepreneur, banker, and marketing strategist. Rohit and Anita have been together for the last ten years of which seven years they have been married to each other.